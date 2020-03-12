Trump Says He Is Prepared To Use Full Power Of Government To Deal With Coronavirus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Wednesday said he is prepared to use the full power of the federal government to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States.
"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the coronavirus," Trump said via Twitter.