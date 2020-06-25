Trump Says He Looks Forward To Signing Defense Cooperation Agreement With Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that he and Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda look forward to signing the Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

"We look forward to signing a defense cooperation agreement," Trump said at a press briefing following the meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump said that the new agreement will build on the two joint declarations signed in 2019, that boosted US-Poland military cooperation.

Duda and Trump plan to sign the Defense Cooperation Act, regulating the conditions under which US troops will be stationed in Poland, Gazeta Prawna said. According to Polish media, the United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of initially planned 1,000.