UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He May Be Free Of COVID-19, Awaiting New Test Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:30 AM

Trump Says He May Be Free of COVID-19, Awaiting New Test Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he has been retested and could be free of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), although he has not received the results yet.

"I have been retested and I haven't even found out numbers or anything yet, but I've been retested," Trump told Fox news on Friday. "I know I'm at either the bottom of the scale or free.

"

Trump also said he stopped taking medication about eight hours ago.

On Thursday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump was on track to participate in public events again by Saturday.

ABC News reported that Trump will hold his first public event at the White House on Saturday since his diagnosis, however, he will give his speech from the balcony.

Moreover, the Trump re-election campaign announced that the president will have a rally on Monday in Florida.

Related Topics

White House Trump Florida Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

6 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programmeâ€™ ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

7 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

6 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

6 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.