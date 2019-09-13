UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He May Meet With North Korea's Kim 'At Some Point' In 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point this year.

"At some point, yes," Trump said on Thursday evening when asked if he will meet with Kim this year. "I think it's something that will happen."

Earlier on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said they have no meetings to announce regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean officials on the sidelines of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

On Monday, North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui said his country was ready to resume negotiations with the United States in late September.

Although North Korea has expressed a readiness to resume talks, it has been conducting missile tests. On Tuesday, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from its South Pyongan Province in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

The projectiles were short-range and flew about 330 kilometers (205 miles), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

