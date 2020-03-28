UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Might 'quarantine' New York State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:57 PM

Trump says he might 'quarantine' New York state

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is considering placing New York state -- the worst-hit in the US by the coronavirus pandemic -- under quarantine but he was vague about exactly what he meant by this

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Saturday he is considering placing New York state -- the worst-hit in the US by the coronavirus pandemic -- under quarantine but he was vague about exactly what he meant by this.

"We'd like to see NY quarantined because it's a hotspot - New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined," Trump said as he left the White House.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who spoke with Trump earlier Saturday, said this issue did not come up in those discussions.

"I don't even know what that means," Cuomo told a press briefing.

"I don't know how that could be legally enforceable. And from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing," Cuomo said.

"But I can tell you, I don't even like the sound of it. Not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it," the governor said.

