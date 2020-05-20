Trump Says He Mulls Moving Upcoming G-7 Summit From Washington to Camp David

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering moving the upcoming G-7 summit from Washington, DC to the presidential retreat at Camp David in the mountains of the adjacent state of Maryland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is considering moving the upcoming G-7 summit from Washington, DC to the presidential retreat at Camp David in the mountains of the adjacent state of Maryland.

"Now that our country is 'Transitioning back to Greatness', I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, DC, at the legendary Camp David. The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign to all - normalization!" Trump said via Twitter in an apparent reference to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The G7 summit was originally scheduled to take place on June 10-12.