Trump Says He Paid 'Many Millions of Dollars' in Taxes But Was Entitled to Tax Credits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid 'many millions of dollars' in taxes and was entitled to depreciation and tax credits after the New York Times reported that he contributed just $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017, his first year in the White House.

"I paid many millions of Dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits," Trump said in a series of tweets, responding to the Times expose on Sunday of his tax and financial statements. "Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake news hasn't, I am extremely under leveraged - I have very little debt compared to the value of assets."