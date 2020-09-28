UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Paid 'Many Millions Of Dollars' In Taxes But Was Entitled To Tax Credits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Trump Says He Paid 'Many Millions of Dollars' in Taxes But Was Entitled to Tax Credits

President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid 'many millions of dollars' in taxes and was entitled to depreciation and tax credits after the New York Times reported that he contributed just $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017, his first year in the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid 'many millions of dollars' in taxes and was entitled to depreciation and tax credits after the New York Times reported that he contributed just $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017, his first year in the White House.

"I paid many millions of Dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits," Trump said in a series of tweets, responding to the Times expose on Sunday of his tax and financial statements. "Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake news hasn't, I am extremely under leveraged - I have very little debt compared to the value of assets."

Related Topics

White House Trump New York Sunday 2017 2016 Million

Recent Stories

CTP launch operation against encroachment

44 seconds ago

EFJ Urges Minsk to Release Russian Journalist Olsh ..

45 seconds ago

All educational institutions opened in Sindh provi ..

47 seconds ago

PA did most legislation in two years: Raja Bashara ..

48 seconds ago

Three students die, seven injure as tractor trolly ..

50 seconds ago

Court sends former Excise DG to jail on judicial r ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.