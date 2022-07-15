Trump Says He Remains Confident Can Win 2024 US President Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he is confident he can win the 2024 presidential election if he chooses to seek re-election.

"I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I'll win," Trump told New York Magazine on Thursday.

Trump said he already made up his mind and his only decision now is to determine whether to make his announcement before or after the midterm elections in November.

Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Trump may announce his decision to run as soon as September, according to two of his advisers.

The report said an early announcement of Trump's possible announcement to seek re-election could help the Republican party take control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped to an all-time low amid runaway inflation, high fuel prices, exploding crime rates, liberal immigration policy and and an aggressive foreign policy.