Trump Says He 'Saved' Saudi Crown Prince From Congress Over Khashoggi's Murder - Reports

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told some officials he protected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Congress over the October 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, business Insider reported citing excerpts obtained from prominent US journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book "Rage."

"I saved his ass," Trump said as quoted by Business Insider on Thursday. "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop."

Trump also told Woodward that he didn't believe the Crown Prince ordered Khashoggi's murder, emphasizing the importance of having Saudi Arabia as an ally in the middle East, especially with the amount of oil the country produces and the amount of money the country has spent on US arms, according excerpts from the book.

After the Khashoggi murder, Trump took executive action to bypass Congress' efforts to cut ties with Riyadh and pushed through an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, on Wednesday, US media reported that Trump told Wooward he has a secret nuclear weapon that has not been seen by the public or rival leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I have built a nuclear ” a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before," Trump told Woodward. "We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There's nobody ” what we have is incredible."

Murder Business Russia China Washington Nuclear Riyadh Oil Trump Saudi Sale Vladimir Putin Woodward Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman Money October Congress 2018 Post Media From Billion Xi Jinping Weapon Jamal Khashoggi

