Trump Says He Signed Proclamation Re-Imposing 10% Aluminum Tariff On Canada

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced during a campaign-style stop in Clyde, Ohio that he has signed a proclamation re-imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

"Earlier today, I signed a proclamation that defends American industry by re-imposing aluminum tariffs on Canada," Trump said on Thursday.

Canadian aluminum producers will now be subject to a 10 percent tariff on exports to the United States, the presidential proclamation says.

Trump said Canadian aluminum producers broke a commitment not to flood the United States with aluminum imports that was made by the Canadian government when the first round of tariffs were lifted.

Trump said that he was advised by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that re-imposing tariffs is "absolutely necessary."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had cautioned earlier against imposing new tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports. Some officials, including the premier of Quebec - a major center of aluminum production in Canada - have called for the imposition of retaliatory sanctions.

