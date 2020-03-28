UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Spoke With Merkel, UK's Johnson About Virus Crisis

Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he spoke by phone with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I called to a wonderful guy Boris Johnson.

As you know, he tested positive. Before he even said 'Hello' he said, we need ventilators," Trump told reporters Friday, adding that he hopes Johnson is going to be in good shape.

Trump said he also spoke to Merkel, who is on quarantine now and said it was an "incredible situation."

