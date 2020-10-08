Trump Says He Stopped Taking Most Therapeutics for COVID-19, But Remains on Steroids

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he has stopped taking most of the prescribed therapeutics for the novel coronavirus, but still remains on steroids.

"I stopped, I don't take them any more," Trump said.

"I think I've taken almost nothing. I think I am finished with just about everything.

Trump also said he will continue taking a prescribed steroid for a little bit longer.

"They have a steroid, it's not a heavy steroid, they have that go a little bit longer. But I am almost not taking anything," he said.