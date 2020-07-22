UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Tests For Novel Coronavirus Every 2-3 Days On Average

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Says He Tests for Novel Coronavirus Every 2-3 Days on Average

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at least every two or three days on average.

"I do test, probably on average I test every two days, three days," Trump said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a briefing that Trump tests for novel coronavirus multiple times a day.

Trump said he carries his face mask all the time and uses it whenever social distancing is not possible.

Trump also urged the US public to use face masks whenever it is necessary and to practice other mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The United States has reported more than 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 141,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

3 hours ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

4 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.