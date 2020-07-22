Trump Says He Tests for Novel Coronavirus Every 2-3 Days on Average

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump said during a press briefing that he tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at least every two or three days on average.

"I do test, probably on average I test every two days, three days," Trump said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a briefing that Trump tests for novel coronavirus multiple times a day.

Trump said he carries his face mask all the time and uses it whenever social distancing is not possible.

Trump also urged the US public to use face masks whenever it is necessary and to practice other mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The United States has reported more than 3.8 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 141,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.