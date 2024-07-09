Open Menu

Trump Says He Thinks Biden Will Stay In White House Race

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Trump says he thinks Biden will stay in White House race

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Donald Trump said in an interview Monday night that he thinks President Joe Biden will stay in the race for the White House despite calls for him to drop out over concerns about his mental fitness.

"I think he, you know, might very well stay in," Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox news, in his first interview since Biden's dismal performance in their presidential debate late last month.

"He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit," Trump said.

The Republican ex-president also gave his first detailed account of the CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta, during which Biden often lost his train of thought and at times spoke incoherently, looking dazed.

"I will tell you. It was a strange debate, because within a couple of minutes, the answers given by him were, they didn't, they didn't make a lot of sense," Trump said.

Trump said he intentionally did not look much at Biden as he spoke.

"I did take a couple of peeks when he was giving some really bad answers," Trump said.

"They weren't even answers. They were just words put together that had no meaning or sense."

Related Topics

White House Trump Atlanta Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 July 2024

2 hours ago
 President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

11 hours ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

11 hours ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

11 hours ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

11 hours ago
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

11 hours ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

11 hours ago
 Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

11 hours ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

11 hours ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

11 hours ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

12 hours ago

More Stories From World