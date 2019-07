US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to cut the benchmark interest rate significantly, moments before the central bank was due to open its two-day policy meeting

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ):US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to cut the benchmark interest rate significantly, moments before the central bank was due to open its two-day policy meeting.

"I would like to see a large cut," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he also wanted an end to the Fed's policy of quantitative tightening.

"I'm very disappointed in the Fed," he said.