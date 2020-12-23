Trump Says He Wants Changes Made to COVID Relief Bill Passed by Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump said he wants Congress to remove unnecessary items from the coronavirus relief bill passed on Monday and to also raise the stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday. "I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation."