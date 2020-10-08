Trump Says He Was Briefed on Hurricane Delta, Spoke With Governors of Texas, Louisiana

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday returned to the Oval Office for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis to receive briefings on Hurricane Delta and the ongoing negotiations over a new economic stimulus bill.

"Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta," Trump said via Twitter, adding that he spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abott and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose states lie in storm's projected pathway.

The National Hurricane Center said via Twitter earlier on Wednesday that the storm expected to grow in size as it nears the US coast, "increasing the threat for life-threatening surge."

A White House pool report quoted Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern as saying Trump was also briefed in the Oval Office on ongoing efforts to agree on a new stimulus package to cope with the fallout of the pandemic.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 31.4 percent amid widespread lockdowns triggered by the pandemic. While economic data has been encouraging in recent months, recovery from the pandemic itself has remained spotty.

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.