Trump Says He Will Ask Justice Department Look Into Meat Market Disparities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will ask the  Department of Justice to address "disparities" in the meat market beset by shortages and price hikes amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"I will ask them to take a very serious look at it, because it should not be happening this way," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The restrictive measures imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States prompted the closure of several large meat producers, resulting in production shortages and higher prices.

