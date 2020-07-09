(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump at a White House signing ceremony with his Mexican counterpart said that he will discuss the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon.

Trudeau skipped today's new NAFTA signing ceremony at the White House because of US threats to reimpose metal tariffs. Earlier in the day, the prime minister warned that unjustified duties on Canadian metals will hurt US companies.

"Today we celebrate a historic victory we achieved together just days ago, when NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement] was officially terminated and replaced with a brand-new beautiful USMCA," Trump said on Wednesday during the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on cooperation with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"We want to thank Canada also, and I will be speaking to the prime minister in a little while."

Trump promised to meet with Trudeau "at appropriate time."

"We want to congratulate the people of Canada, the Prime Minister," he said.

In May of 2019, the Trump administration lifted the 25 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum after reaching an agreement as part of the updated North American Free Trade Agreement - the USMCA - negotiations.

Washington is preparing to impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports which the US trade office, at the end of June, said is flooding the United States.