UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Will Discuss USMCA With Canada's Trudeau Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says He Will Discuss USMCA With Canada's Trudeau Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump at a White House signing ceremony with his Mexican counterpart said that he will discuss the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon.

Trudeau skipped today's new NAFTA signing ceremony at the White House because of US threats to reimpose metal tariffs. Earlier in the day, the prime minister warned that unjustified duties on Canadian metals will hurt US companies.

"Today we celebrate a historic victory we achieved together just days ago, when NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement] was officially terminated and replaced with a brand-new beautiful USMCA," Trump said on Wednesday during the signing ceremony of the joint declaration on cooperation with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"We want to thank Canada also, and I will be speaking to the prime minister in a little while."

Trump promised to meet with Trudeau "at appropriate time."

"We want to congratulate the people of Canada, the Prime Minister," he said.

In May of 2019, the Trump administration lifted the 25 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum after reaching an agreement as part of the updated North American Free Trade Agreement - the USMCA - negotiations.

Washington is preparing to impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports which the US trade office, at the end of June, said is flooding the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada White House Trump United States Justin Trudeau May June 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

1 hour ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

3 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

1 hour ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

4 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.