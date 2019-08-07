Trump Says He Will 'Do Something' About White Supremacy, Other Hate Groups

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will do something to address concerns regarding white supremacy and other hate groups in the United States following two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, that left at least 31 people dead

"I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don't like it," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "Whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any other kind of supremacy, whether it's Antifa, whether it's any group of hate, I am very concerned about it and I'll do something about it."

Trump said he has toned down his rhetoric, but insisted that other politicians, specifically from Texas, are continuing to attack him to gain "political points.

Trump was referring to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, of El Paso, who has publicly called Trump a racist and said the US president's rhetoric fueled hatred and violence such as Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

Trump also said he disagreed with assertions that he is at fault for the mass shootings noting that the Dayton shooter was a supporter of US Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both Democrats.

Trump will be visiting the site of the deadly mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso to meet with first responders, law enforcement and victims' families.