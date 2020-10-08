Trump Says He Will Have US Troops in Afghanistan Brought Back to US by Year End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox business on Thursday that he would bring US forces in Afghanistan back to the United States by the end of the year.

When asked about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan and about the timing for bringing all US troops back home from the country, Trump said, "Shortly, by the end of year.

"

"We are in negotiations," Trump said. "I've been bringing them home. We are down to 4,000 troops in Afghanistan, and I'll have them home by the end of they year. They are coming home, you know, as we speak"