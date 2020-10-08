UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Will Have US Troops In Afghanistan Brought Back Home By Year End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Trump Says He Will Have US Troops in Afghanistan Brought Back Home By Year End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox business on Thursday that he would bring US forces in Afghanistan back to the United States by the end of 2020.

When asked about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan and about the timing for bringing all US troops in Afghanistan back home, Trump said, "Shortly, by the end of year.

"

"We are in negotiations," Trump said. "I've been bringing them home. We are down to 4,000 troops in Afghanistan, and I'll have them home by the end of the year. They are coming home, you know, as we speak."

On Wednesday, Trump pledged that the remaining US servicemen should be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Christmas.

The US government reduced the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 in July and another 4,000 troops are expected to leave in the fall.

