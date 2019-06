US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will have a very good conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will have a very good conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka Japan this week.

