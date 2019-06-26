Trump Says He Will Have 'Very Good Conversation' With Putin at G20 Summit in Osaka

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to have a very good conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, this week.

"I'll have a very good conversation with him [Putin]," Trump said.

On Monday, a senior US administration official told reporters that Trump and Putin are expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria, arms control and other mutual security matters.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier on Tuesday that the two leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday after the G20 Summit's first session.

The official said Trump is also expected to have bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.