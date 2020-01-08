UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Will Make Statement On Iran Missile Strikes Wednesday Morning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

Trump Says He Will Make Statement on Iran Missile Strikes Wednesday Morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his first reaction to Iranian missile strikes said he would make a statement in the morning and praised American military as the mightiest in the world.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now," Trump said via Tweeter on Tuesday. "So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

