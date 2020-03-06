UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President At His Florida Residence Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida later in the day.

"He wanted to have a dinner in Florida, if that was possible.

So we will be doing that today," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump did not provide any details about the upcoming meeting with the Brazilian president.

Bolsonaro is reportedly expected to attend a business seminar in Florida and lobby with electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. to build a plant in Brazil.

