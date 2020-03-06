Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at His Florida Residence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"He wanted to have a dinner in Florida, if that was possible. So we will be doing that today," Trump said via Twitter.

In a separate statement, the White House said that both leaders will meet on Saturday rather than on Friday as Trump originally said.

The two leaders will discuss opportunities to restore democracy in Venezuela, bring peace to the middle East, implement pro-growth trade policies and invest in infrastructure, the White House added.

Bolsonaro is reportedly expected to attend a business seminar in Florida and lobby with electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. to build a plant in Brazil.