UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President At His Florida Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at His Florida Residence

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"He wanted to have a dinner in Florida, if that was possible. So we will be doing that today," Trump said via Twitter.

In a separate statement, the White House said that both leaders will meet on Saturday rather than on Friday as Trump originally said.

The two leaders will discuss opportunities to restore democracy in Venezuela, bring peace to the middle East, implement pro-growth trade policies and invest in infrastructure, the White House added.

Bolsonaro is reportedly expected to attend a business seminar in Florida and lobby with electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. to build a plant in Brazil.

Related Topics

Business Democracy Twitter White House Trump Car Florida Brazil Venezuela Middle East Tesla

Recent Stories

Women university celebrates International Women Da ..

3 minutes ago

Klopp urges Liverpool to 'fight' way out of mini-s ..

3 minutes ago

US Finalizes Rule Allowing Authorities to Collect ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for untiring efforts for eradi ..

3 minutes ago

PSL matches: Lahore High Court seeks effective pla ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Asks UN Security Council to Discuss Agreeme ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.