Trump Says He Will Not Deliver Coronavirus Vaccine to New York Until Governor Accepts It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that his administration will not deliver the coronavirus vaccine right after it becomes available for general distribution to the state of New York until Governor Andrew Cuomo indicates his readiness to accept it.

"As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exception of places like New York state, where... [Governor Cuomo] doesn't trust with the vaccines coming from the greatest companies," Trump said on Friday.

Cuomo said in September that he would not trust the US Federal government's opinion on the safety of the coronavirus vaccine and New York will review the vaccine after it is approved.

Trump said he believed that Cuomo's mistrust was based on the fact that the vaccine is being developed under his administration.

"He doesn't trust the fact that it's this White House, this administration, so we won't be delivering it to New York until we have the authorization to do so," Trump said. "I hope he doesn't handle this as badly as he's handled the nursing homes."

On Monday, Pfizer announced that the coronavirus vaccine it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be more than 90 percent effective. Both companies expect the process of the vaccine's registration to start in the United States in November.