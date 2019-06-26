Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip But May Speak With Him 'in Different Form'

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:40 PM

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will not have a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to Asia but could communicate with him in a different way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will not have a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to Asia but could communicate with him in a different way.

"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people, not with him, but I may be speaking with him in a different form," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Trump will pay an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30.

While at the G20, set for June 28-29, Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

