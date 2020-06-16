Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order on Police Reform Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday afternoon that he will sign an executive order on police reform the following day.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."