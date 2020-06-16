UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order On Police Reform Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump Says He Will Sign Executive Order on Police Reform Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday afternoon that he will sign an executive order on police reform the following day.

"We will be signing it tomorrow. And we will have a news conference at some point in the day," Trump said. "The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly and we want it done safely... I think we are going to do a good job tomorrow."

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Trump Job

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.