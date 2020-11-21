Trump Says He Won Election Despite Negative Ads From Big Pharma, Media Opposition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he won the presidential election despite negative ad attacks by the pharmaceutical industry and media opposition.

Every major US media outlet has already projected Joe Biden as the winner of the November 13 election. However, Trump, who has refused to concede, has tried to file legal challenges to prevent final vote certification in several battleground states Biden narrowly won.

"Big Pharma ran millions of Dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign - which I won by the way - but, you know, we'll find that out," Trump said at a presser. "Almost 74 million votes. We had Big Pharma against us.

We had the media against us. We had big tech against us. We had a lot of dishonesty against us."

Trump made his comments during an announcement to lower prescription drug costs in United States.

Biden, so far, has won nearly 6 million more votes than Trump - an edge of nearly 4% - as counting continues in some states. Overall, Biden won 79.7 million votes (51.1%) to Trump's 73.7 million (47.2%), according to official results posted by Fox news on Friday. However, Americans do not elect their president based on national popular vote, but via a format called the Electoral College which apportions 538 electoral votes across every state. Biden has been projected to capture 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.