Trump Says He Won Presidential Election in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump said that he had won the presidential election in Pennsylvania as some 700,000 ballots had not been counted in this battleground state.

On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has rejected a Republican Party lawsuit seeking to invalidate nearly 10,000 late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania.

"700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

According to US media, Joe Biden from the Democratic Party won the presidential election. He has already declared his victory.

However, Trump has not yet admitted defeat, with his lawyers filing lawsuits with the courts of different states with demands to investigate alleged voting violations.