Trump Says He Wonders When Democrats Will Start Blaming Russia for Iowa Caucus Disaster

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he wonders when will the Democrats start blaming Russia for the fiasco in delaying the Iowa caucus voting results instead of recognizing their own incompetence for what he termed was a "voting disaster."

"When will the Democrats start blaming Russia, Russia, Russia, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the great state of Iowa?" Trump said via Twitter.

On Monday night, the US presidential nomination process kicked off with the caucuses in the state of Iowa and most the voting results were expected to be in by 11:00 p.m. However, the voting results were not released because of an application bug that allegedly prevented the officials to provide accurate tallies.

According to reports, the contender for the Democratic presidential nomination Bernie Sanders was leading the pack of candidates, but his competitor Pete Buttigieg declared victory without the official results being released.

On Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy price said the bug has been identified and fixed and the party plans to release the voting results sometime on Tuesday. Price expressed confidence the computer systems were secure and there was no cyber intrusion.

Former Governor of Arkansas and candidate in the US Republican Presidential primaries Mike Huckabee also criticized the Democrats for their propensity to blame Russia for their own failures.

"Now we know why Dems obsessed over Russia interference in elections," Huckabee said via Twitter. "They feared Russia would run a cleaner election than they could in Iowa and make Dems really look inept."

Trump won the Republican Primary race in the Iowa caucus having received 97 percent (29,761) of the votes cast on Monday night against his Republican challengers Joe Walsh and William Weld.