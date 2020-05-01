UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Would Consider Having Ex-Adviser Michael Flynn Return To Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says He Would Consider Having Ex-Adviser Michael Flynn Return to Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that he would consider having his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn return to his administration if he is exonerated.

"It looks to me Michael Flynn would be exonerated based on everything I've seen.

.. I would certainly consider it," Trump said Thursday when asked if he would consider having Flynn back in his administration.

The US president did not specify in what capacity Flynn could return to the administration.

