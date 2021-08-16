Trump Says He Would Have Evacuated Civilians, Removed Equipment Before Afghan Withdrawal

Former US President Donald Trump published a statement on Monday criticizing the Biden administration's Afghan exit and claiming that he would have taken civilians and equipment out of the country prior to the troop withdrawal

"Can anyone even imagine taking out our Military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country and who should be allowed to seek refuge? In addition, these people left topflight and highly sophisticated equipment. Who can believe such incompetence? Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed," Trump said.

The statement came following the Taliban's (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul. Mohammed Naeem, the spokesperson for the Islamist movement's political office declared on Sunday that the war is now over and the group is ready for dialogue with all political forces.

Biden is anticipated to deliver remarks on the situation in Afghanistan later "soon.

" US National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer said on Monday that the administration's national security team has been "deeply engaged" in policy conversations in recent days.

Trump originally negotiated an agreement with the Taliban that called for US forces to be out of the country by May 1. However, Biden pushed the deadline back to September 11, with troops expected to be withdrawn before then, by the end of August.

The Taliban's advance through the country compelled the Biden administration to deploy several thousand additional troops to the area in an attempt to support the State Department's evacuation of US citizens, diplomatic personnel, and Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants who assisted the US in the war.

Images of a helicopter taking off the US embassy with the last remaining staff proved deeply humiliating images for Biden who just last months said this exact scenario, reminiscent of the Saigon evacuation in 1975, was highly unlikely.