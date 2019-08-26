Trump Says He Would Invite Putin to G7 Summit in US in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump said on Monday during a press conference in Biarritz, France, that he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G7 summit scheduled to take place in the United States in 2020

"I would certainly invite him," Trump said when asked if he would invite Putin to next year's G7 summit in the United States.

Trump added that having Russia return to the G8 format would be good for world security and economy.

Although no vote took place to include Russia back into the G8 format during this year's G7 summit, numerous people have agreed that having Russia back would be better than leaving it out, Trump said.

It would be up to Putin to decide whether he would accept the invitation to attend the G7 summit scheduled to be in the United States next year considering that Russia was previously kicked out, Trump added.

On Tuesday, Trump agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be the G8 group of industrialized nations.

Putin has said that Russia views as useful any form of dialogue with the G7 nations.

The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014, but was then reduced to G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 nations have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's domestic affairs and as a result introduced sanctions.