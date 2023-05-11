UrduPoint.com

Trump Says He Would 'Most Likely' Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters If Reelected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would "most likely" pardon January 6 rioters convicted of Federal offenses in the event of winning the 2024 presidential election in the United States.

"I'm inclined to pardon many of them," Trump told CNN Town Hall when asked the relevant question, adding: "I'm most likely, if I get in, I will most likely, I would say it will be a large portion of them."

He said that he would not be able to pardon "every single one," adding that they had been prosecuted and "they're living in hell right now," but "many of them are just great people.

"

Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot.

The US Department of Justice said in early March that at least 1,000 people in nearly all 50 states had been arrested for crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol. This includes more than several dozen people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot, which sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress that had convened to document and count the electoral votes that would determine the 2020 presidential election.

