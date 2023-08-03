Open Menu

Trump Says Heading To Washington To Be Arrested Over Election-Related Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Trump Says Heading to Washington to Be Arrested Over Election-Related Charges

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is on his way to Washington to be arrested later in the day over federal charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is on his way to Washington to be arrested later in the day over Federal charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump is expected to appear in person at the US District Court of the District of Columbia at 4:00 p.m. ET to hear the four criminal charges against him and to enter his plea.

"I am now going to Washington, DC, to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged and stolen election," Trump said via Truth Social. "It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America great again!!!"

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Columbia United States Criminals 2020 Court P

Recent Stories

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukr ..

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

6 minutes ago
 Applications for admission to intermediate program ..

Applications for admission to intermediate programs open via OCAS

6 minutes ago
 Women's commission proposes more female representa ..

Women's commission proposes more female representation in elections

3 minutes ago
 IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

3 minutes ago
 Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir ..

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates G-13 communi ..

3 minutes ago
PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

17 minutes ago
 59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengu ..

59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal After Termination - ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar ..

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar Programme

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long- ..

Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long-Term Challenge to Russia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World