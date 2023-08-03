Trump Says Heading to Washington to Be Arrested Over Election-Related Charges

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is on his way to Washington to be arrested later in the day over federal charges accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election

Trump is expected to appear in person at the US District Court of the District of Columbia at 4:00 p.m. ET to hear the four criminal charges against him and to enter his plea.

"I am now going to Washington, DC, to be arrested for having challenged a corrupt, rigged and stolen election," Trump said via Truth Social. "It is a great honor, because I am being arrested for you. Make America great again!!!"

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.