Trump Says Held Good Meeting on Preventing Mass Shootings, Bipartisan Talks Ongoing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he concluded a very positive meeting on preventing mass shootings and talks on legislation are ongoing with members of both parties.

"Just concluded a very good meeting on preventing Mass Shootings. Talks are ongoing w/ both Republicans & Democrats.

We are likewise engaging with lawful gun owners, survivors, grieving family members, law enforcement, the NRA, mental health professionals, and school officials," Trump said via Twitter on Thursday. "I am hopeful Congress will engage with my Team to pass meaningful legislation that will make a real difference and, most importantly, Save Lives!"