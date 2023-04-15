(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the National Rifle Association conference said that if re-elected president he would destroy the deep state and stop President Joe Biden from restricting rights of lawful gun owners.

"I will dismantle and destroy the deep state, we've made a big progress," Trump said Friday afternoon. "That includes the gun grabbing bureaucrats who are persecuting gun owners and manufacturers every single day."

Trump accused radical left-wing officials of seeking to interfere with the 2024 presidential election after he was indicted earlier this month in connection to hush-money payments he allegedly made during his 2016 presidential bid.

Trump added that he will end Biden's "war" on lawful gun owners if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons, but Congress had made no meaningful effort to do so.

However, last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system.

Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.