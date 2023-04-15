UrduPoint.com

Trump Says He'll Destroy Deep State, Stop Biden's War On Lawful Gun Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says He'll Destroy Deep State, Stop Biden's War on Lawful Gun Owners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the National Rifle Association conference said that if re-elected president he would destroy the deep state and stop President Joe Biden from restricting rights of lawful gun owners.

"I will dismantle and destroy the deep state, we've made a big progress," Trump said Friday afternoon. "That includes the gun grabbing bureaucrats who are persecuting gun owners and manufacturers every single day."

Trump accused radical left-wing officials of seeking to interfere with the 2024 presidential election after he was indicted earlier this month in connection to hush-money payments he allegedly made during his 2016 presidential bid.

Trump added that he will end Biden's "war" on lawful gun owners if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons, but Congress had made no meaningful effort to do so.

However, last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system.

Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Related Topics

Election Dead Trump Progress Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

50 minutes ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

3 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

3 hours ago
 Army to fully support elected representatives in j ..

Army to fully support elected representatives in journey of development & progre ..

3 hours ago
 Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian ..

Russian shelling kills five, wounds 15: Ukrainian governor

4 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif KP govt to provide details of Rs 417 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.