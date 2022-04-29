(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump announced he is back on his own social media platform Truth Social after a few months of inactivity from his account.

"I'm Back! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Thursday afternoon.

Trump's first and only post was in mid-February right before his social media platform launched on February 21.

Truth Social has been the most downloaded free app on the Apple app store since Tuesday, beating other popular apps such as Twitter and TikTok.

This spike in popularity comes in the wake of Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, pending shareholders and regulatory approval. Musk said he plans to promote free speech practices on the platform and add more transparency to the algorithms used by the company.

Truth Social was the 173rd most popular app on the Apple app store on March 12, according to web analytics service SimilarWeb.

Trump announced his plan to develop a competitive social media service last October, which had received substantial media coverage in the United States.

The former US president, who was banned from the social media platform Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot, promised that his new social network would fight Big Tech censorship and protect the right of free speech and expression in the United States.

Truth Social has a similar design to Twitter and resembles a microblogging site where the user can leave comments, like posts or share other posts and is offered searchable hashtags.