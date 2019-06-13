UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He's Considering Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Trump Says He's Considering Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering a plan to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project.

"This is something that I have been looking at, and I am thinking about," Trump said when asked by reporters about possible US sanctions against the pipeline.

Trump, who was speaking during Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to the White House, said he was the first person to propose doing something about what he called "the pipeline problem."

"I'm the one that brought up the pipeline problem where you have Russia giving a tremendous percentage of energy. You know this gas is going into Germany. I say, 'How can you do that?'" Trump said.

The US president said the United States was "protecting" Germany from becoming over-reliant on Russia by opposing the project.

"Germany is making a tremendous mistake by relying so heavily on the pipeline, it's a mistake for Germany. But again, Germany's running their affairs, and they do just fine.

I was critical. I've been critical of it. It's a tremendous amount of their energy that will supplied by that pipeline," Trump said.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through a twin pipeline laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by the others, who have raised concerns over alleged danger of Europe's dependence on Russia and the subsequent diminished transit role of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly reiterated that the pipeline is a purely commercial project.

Meanwhile, the United States, which seeks to promote its liquefied natural gas in Europe, has been one of the most vigorous opponents of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and has called on Gazprom's European partners to withdraw from the project or potentially face sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe White House Fine Visit Trump Germany Nord United States Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

46 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

46 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

46 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

51 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.