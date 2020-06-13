WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox news on Friday said he was fine with the fact that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley apologized over his role in a recent photo-op during protests in Washington, emphasizing that his relationship with the military is good.

Milley on Thursday said it was a "mistake" that he walked with Trump to St John's Church in Washington DC on June 1 for a photo opportunity after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters.

Asked whether he thought such statements from Milley and his Defense Secretary Mark Esper were significant, Trump said, "No. I don't think so ... If that's the way they feel, I think that's fine. I have good relationships with the military. I have rebuilt our military."

Recent media reports have said that Trump nearly fired Esper last week after the defense chief said he opposed the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to quell nationwide protests. Trump has threatened to invoke the act to put down widespread unrest over the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump and Milley on Monday walked through Lafayette Park in front of the White House to the church after law enforcement units used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of non-violent protesters who were demonstrating after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump during the interview downplayed concerns about the photo-op at the church, which was damaged during riots that erupted during George Floyd protests in the capital city.

"I think it was a beautiful picture, and I'll tell you I think Christians think it was a beautiful picture," Trump said.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters at Washington's Lafayette Square.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said she was fired at by US police several times while the protest was being dispersed, despite saying several times she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.