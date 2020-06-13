UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He's 'Fine' With Top US General's Apology Over Photo-Op During Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Says He's 'Fine' With Top US General's Apology Over Photo-Op During Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox news on Friday said he was fine with the fact that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley apologized over his role in a recent photo-op during protests in Washington, emphasizing that his relationship with the military is good.

Milley on Thursday said it was a "mistake" that he walked with Trump to St John's Church in Washington DC on June 1 for a photo opportunity after the area was forcefully cleared of protesters.

Asked whether he thought such statements from Milley and his Defense Secretary Mark Esper were significant, Trump said, "No. I don't think so ... If that's the way they feel, I think that's fine. I have good relationships with the military. I have rebuilt our military."

 Recent media reports have said that Trump nearly fired Esper last week after the defense chief said he opposed the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to quell nationwide protests. Trump has threatened to invoke the act to put down widespread unrest over the killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump and Milley on Monday walked through Lafayette Park in front of the White House to the church after law enforcement units used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area of non-violent protesters who were demonstrating after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump during the interview downplayed concerns about the photo-op at the church, which was damaged during riots that erupted during George Floyd protests in the capital city.

"I think it was a beautiful picture, and I'll tell you I think Christians think it was a beautiful picture," Trump said.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters at Washington's Lafayette Square.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said she was fired at by US police several times while the protest was being dispersed, despite saying several times she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.

 On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Washington Threatened White House Fine Trump Died George Lafayette Minneapolis May June Gas Church Christian Media From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.