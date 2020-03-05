Trump Says His Administration Has 'A Lot Planned' on Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump during remarks at the Latino Coalition Legislative Summit on Wednesday said his administration is planning steps on Venezuela but did not divulge the details of the actions being considered.

"We're with Venezuela all the way, we're doing a lot, and we have a lot planned," Trump said. "America stands with the suffering people of Venezuela and Cuba and Nicaragua."

In February, Trump said the United States may impose new sanctions on purchasers of Venezuelan oil.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela for more than a decade and US measures intensified in early 2019 when Juan Guaido, an opposition figure supported by the United States and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela.

A number of countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said that they recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Maduro has accused Guaido and Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to seize Venezuela's natural resources.