US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that his administration is revoking the state of California's authority to set its own pollution limits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that his administration is revoking the state of California's authority to set its own pollution limits.

"The Trump administration is revoking California's Federal waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer," Trump said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra promised to take the Trump administration to court if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pulled the federal waiver that allows the state to set its own stricter emissions standards.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also said they will fight the Trump administration over the waiver to protect the state's health and economy.

Trump, however, said that there will be a small difference in emissions between the California standards and the federal standards.