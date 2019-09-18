UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says His Administration Revoking California's Authority To Set Pollution Limits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Trump Says His Administration Revoking California's Authority to Set Pollution Limits

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that his administration is revoking the state of California's authority to set its own pollution limits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that his administration is revoking the state of California's authority to set its own pollution limits.

"The Trump administration is revoking California's Federal waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially safer," Trump said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra promised to take the Trump administration to court if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pulled the federal waiver that allows the state to set its own stricter emissions standards.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also said they will fight the Trump administration over the waiver to protect the state's health and economy.

Trump, however, said that there will be a small difference in emissions between the California standards and the federal standards.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Trump Same Court

Recent Stories

AJK President emphasizes need of unity for resolut ..

3 minutes ago

Children can inherit obesity from their parents: S ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Yasmeen for action against negligence in handli ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris to decide future line of action after IK ..

3 minutes ago

Govt announces tax incentive policy for Pakistani- ..

6 minutes ago

Fesco chief promoted as GM

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.