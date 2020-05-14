Trump Says His Administration 'Saved' US Airline Industry From Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US airlines have been saved from coronavirus by multibillion injections of government aid and are already in good shape, President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We have saved the airlines with $25 billion and another $25 billion...

The airline industry is in a good shape," Trump said on Wednesday

At the height of the coronavirus crisis US airlines saw over 90 percent of demand wiped out by quarantines and lockdowns.

COVID-19 has killed over 83,000 people in the United States since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University.