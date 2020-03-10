- Home
- World
- News
- Trump Says His Administration to Help Cruise, Airline Industries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Says His Administration To Help Cruise, Airline Industries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:00 PM
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will help the cruise and airline industries for being hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak and scare
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will help the cruise and airline industries for being hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak and scare.
"They are two great industries and we will be helping them," Trump said at a White House meeting.