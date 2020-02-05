Trump Says His Administration Working to Base US Immigration System on Merit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump in his State of the Union Address to Congress said his administration is working on legislation to replace the current US immigration system with one based on merit.

"We are working on legislation to replace our outdated and randomized immigration system with one based on merit, welcoming those who follow the rules, contribute to our economy, support themselves financially, and uphold our values," Trump said Tuesday night.