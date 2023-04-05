Close
Trump Says His Campaign Raised Over $10Mln Since News Of Indictment Broke

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Trump Says His Campaign Raised Over $10Mln Since News of Indictment Broke

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said in an email to his supporters that his presidential campaign raised over $10 million since news of his indictment broke last week.

"Since the news of the indictment first broke, I've been informed that our campaign has raised over $10,000,000," Trump said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump made his initial appearance in a New York court where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment.

A US judge during Trump's initial appearance in court said that a trial in his case could start in January 2024, media reported.

