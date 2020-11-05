Trump Says His Campaign Will Legally Challenge All US States Biden Recently Claimed

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his campaign will legally challenge all states that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden claimed he won in the 2020 election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his campaign will legally challenge all states that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden claimed he won in the 2020 election.

"All of the recent Biden claimed states will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump said via Twitter. "Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"